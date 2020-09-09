Carol A. Ochs, 71, of Laurel Terrace Road, Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at UPMC Northwest, following a period of declining health.

She was born in Oil City on September 25, 1948 to the late Sam and Margaret (Kalusza) Bianchi.

Carol was a 1966 graduate of Oil City High School, and a 1970 graduate of Edinboro College, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in Mathematics. Carol taught a for a period of time in the Warren, Pennsylvania area, and in the Washington, D.C. area. Upon returning to Oil City, she accepted a position as a high school math teacher with the Forest Area High School in Tionesta, from where she retired in 2005.

Carol was married on June 10, 2005 to Rodney Ochs, and he survives.

Carol attended Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Siverly. When that church closed, she joined the St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Oil City.

She loved to cook and bake, especially Christmas cookies. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and working in the yard. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In addition to her husband, Rodney, she is survived by her brother, Gary Bianchi and his significant other, Marion Wyman of Carolina Beach, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Judy Brubaker of Athens, Georgia; and a brother-in-law, Gary (Patricia) Ochs of Kossuth. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. She is also survived by her feline fur baby, Missy.

Her family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Oil City Dialysis Center, The Caring Place, and to UPMC Northwest’s 3rd floor nurses, doctors, and staff, and the I.C.U. staff for their wonderful care and compassion that they provided to Carol. “God Bless you all!”

Due to the pandemic issues, family and close friends are invited to attend a small visitation on Thursday (Sept. 10) from 4 – 6 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township, where a memorial service will follow Thursday at 6 p.m. with Rev. Ian McElrath, parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, officiating. Private inurnment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346; or to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 35 Pearl Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

To express online condolences to Carol’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.