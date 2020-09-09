Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sugared Doughnut Holes

Try making this fun snack for brunch!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar



2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1 large egg, room temperature1/2 cup 2% milk2 tablespoons butter, meltedOil for deep-fat fryingConfectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. In a small bowl, combine the egg, milk and butter. Add to dry ingredients and mix well.

-In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°. Drop dough by heaping teaspoonfuls, 5 or 6 at a time, into oil. Fry until browned, about 1-2 minutes, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Roll warm doughnut holes in confectioners’ sugar.

