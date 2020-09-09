Featured Local Job: Diesel Mechanic Needed

Did you know Clarion Bathware has their own trucking fleet?

They do, and Clarion Transportation Corporation is seeking immediate applications for a diesel mechanic.

Prior experience is a must. Working with a team and working by yourself with little supervision is also preferred.

They would like you to have an inspection certification. It is not necessary, but a plus!

If you are interested in this position please apply at either their Shippenville or Marble location or online at, clarionbathware.com/employment

Clarion Bathware and Clarion Transportation Corporation, where every day is a great day!

