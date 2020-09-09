Featured Local Job: Full-Time Operations Clerk

Clarion County Community Bank is looking for an outstanding individual for a full time Operations Clerk in its Clarion Office, 333 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Clarion County Community Bank is a strong and growing community bank.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Handles problem recognition, research, resolution and follow-up for routine inconsistencies between branch documents.

Processes various types of file maintenance to customer accounts.

Knows, follows and understands the standardized procedures and policies of the Operations area.

Handles all processes for monthly and quarterly checking and savings statement runs.

Files all work on a daily basis following the record retention requirements of the department.

Answers department telephones and responds to requests for assistance from the branches or customers.

Performs quality review of information being input against instructions to verify the accuracy of the data transmitted.

Prepare monetary transactions to be posted to customer accounts.

Follows security measures set forth by the company and communicates any security concerns to supervisor.

Ability to multi-task.

Education & Experience:

The successful candidate will have the following qualifications:

Two to five years of bank operations experience.

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Accuracy and strong attention to detail.

Computer skills (literate in Microsoft Office 365 suite, as well as, other Windows based applications)

Critical problem-solving and communication skills.

Demonstrates ability to be a team player and is dependable.

Candidates being considered for this position will be subject to additional background checks as required by law and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations.

Monday – Friday (8:00-5:00)

37.50 to 40 hour week.

Email resume & cover letter by Monday, September 14, 2020 to jobs@clarionbank.com.

Clarion County Community Bank is an equal employment opportunity employer to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other category protected by law.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.