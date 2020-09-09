Featured Local Job: Modular Homes Sales Representative

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Modular Homes Sales Representative.

DUTIES

Follow up on sales leads as they come in from our web site, factory referrals and any additional ads.

Keep a daily file of any and all sales leads.

Stay up to date with the home manufacturers regarding new products and specifications.

Keep up to date with local and available mortgage lenders as to available programs.

Walk through model homes daily regarding cleanliness and overall condition.

PAY PROGRAM

Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.

Commission based on sales generated by the overall sales department.

401 Retirement programs.

Hospitalization

Vacation

Sick Days

A working knowledge of manufactured housing helpful but not required.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

