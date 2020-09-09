Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Featured Local Job: Modular Homes Sales Representative

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @ 11:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Modular Homes Sales Representative.

DUTIES

  • Follow up on sales leads as they come in from our web site, factory referrals and any additional ads.
  • Keep a daily file of any and all sales leads.
  • Stay up to date with the home manufacturers regarding new products and specifications.
  • Keep up to date with local and available mortgage lenders as to available programs.
  • Walk through model homes daily regarding cleanliness and overall condition.

PAY PROGRAM

  • Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.
  • Commission based on sales generated by the overall sales department.
  • 401 Retirement programs.
  • Hospitalization
  • Vacation
  • Sick Days
  • A working knowledge of manufactured housing helpful but not required.
  • Must be able to pass a drug test.


