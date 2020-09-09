Featured Local Job: Modular Homes Site Coordinator

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Site Coordinator.

DUTIES

Coordinate house deliveries, foundation installations, crane scheduling, set-crew scheduling, finish crews scheduling on homes.

Complete site inspections prior to any site development and prior to home delivery.

Schedule and possibility assist on sill plate installation once foundation is set in place.

Oversee the home erection.

Assist and Help with the finish crews on interior and exterior trim out of the homes.

Work with the factories on shortages and service issues.

Complete final walk through of the homes with home owners.

Coordinate and assist on model home setup.

PAY AND WORK PROGRAM

Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.

Commission based on sales generated.

401 Retirement programs.

Hospitalization

Vacation

Sick Days

Job Vehicle

Flexible work hours

Very seldom any overnight stays.

Should have a working knowledge of electrical, plumbing, carpentry.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

