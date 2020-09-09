Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Featured Local Job: Modular Homes Site Coordinator

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @ 11:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Site Coordinator.

DUTIES

  • Coordinate house deliveries, foundation installations, crane scheduling, set-crew scheduling, finish crews scheduling on homes.
  • Complete site inspections prior to any site development and prior to home delivery.
  • Schedule and possibility assist on sill plate installation once foundation is set in place.
  • Oversee the home erection.
  • Assist and Help with the finish crews on interior and exterior trim out of the homes.
  • Work with the factories on shortages and service issues.
  • Complete final walk through of the homes with home owners.
  • Coordinate and assist on model home setup.

PAY AND WORK PROGRAM

  • Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.
  • Commission based on sales generated.
  • 401 Retirement programs.
  • Hospitalization
  • Vacation
  • Sick Days
  • Job Vehicle
  • Flexible work hours
  • Very seldom any overnight stays.
  • Should have a working knowledge of electrical, plumbing, carpentry.
  • Must be able to pass a drug test.


