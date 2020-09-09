Harvey Richard Burris, 90, of Cranberry, passed away Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at the home of his daughter, following a brief illness.

He married the former Naomi Laurie Wedekind on November 10, 1951 and she preceded him in death on August 11, 2020.

Survivors include two sons: Rick (Dorthea) Burris of Oil City and Michael (Ashley) Burris of Cranberry; five daughters: Patricia (Jim) Krug of Emlenton; Connie Clifton of North Carolina; Bonnie (Richard) Hanna of Oil City; Carol (Ralph) Melensky of Cranberry and Sandra (Earl) Thompson of North Carolina; 16 grandchildren: Keith Russell, Leon Clifton, Heather Hill, Jesse Hanna, Jeffrey Melensky, Jeremy Melensky, Justin Burris, Lindsey Burris, Levi Stockdill, Haven Thompson, Cassidy Burris, Chloe Burris, Jayden Burris, Alex Dye, Gabriel Dye and Caleb Dye and seven great grandchildren: Jacob, Sydney, Skylar, Ava, Nathan, Samantha and Benjamin.

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Wedekind Cemetery in Pine City.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Naomi’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

