Kenneth H. Jones, Jr, 88, formerly of Oil City, passed away on September 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Ken was born on October 21, 1931 in Punxsutawney, PA.

For 59 years, Ken was the beloved husband and cherished friend of Nancy Jones, who passed in April 2019.

Ken was the loving father of Ragan Iacullo, married to Michael Iacullo, from Moon Twp., PA and Shawn Jones and his partner Walter Bailey of New York, NY. He was the proud grandfather of Haley Iacullo of Pittsburgh, PA and Garrett Iacullo of Arlington, VA.

Ken was a member of the US Navy who protected our county during the Korean War aboard the USS Coral Sea. Ken was a valued employee of National Fuel Gas, US Steel, Oil City Area School District and loved tending to the greens at Wenango Country Club.

Ken was an avid gardener and could always be found creating and fixing things in his workshop and spending time with Nancy. In his golden years, Ken loved watching the airplanes, cheering on the Steelers, and enjoying a pizza or steak dinner with his family.

A private service for the immediate family is being held to celebrate his life.

Arrangements entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, Robinson Township, PA.

