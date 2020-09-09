Kenneth L. “Huck” Zuck Jr. 66, of 109 Wilson Ave. Oil City, PA., died at 9:30 A.M. Friday Sept. 4, 2020 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born July 9, 1954 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Kenneth L. Zuck Sr. & Sarah Tucker Zuck.

He was a 21 year employee of Spanky’s Tobacco World as well as great friends with owners Jeff (Spanky) and Marlene Clifton.

He was a kind man who met people that he cared deeply about in those 21 years.

Kenneth was married on July 22, 1972 to the former Rita J. Foster and she survives.

“Huck” enjoyed watching sports as well as hunting, playing poker, slots and spending time with his grandchildren, Trevor and Gracie Gutowski, the apples of his eye.

He is also survived by his daughter; Ashley Rochelle Zuck; and her fiance; Daniel Gutowski of Oil City; as well as two grandchildren; Trevor and Gracie.

Ken is also survived by his brother; Robert Zuck; and his wife Lori, of Oil City; his sister; Carol Baum; and her significant other Rich Heschke, of Oil City; sister in law; Helen Zuck of Oil City; his stepmother; Clara Zuck of Franklin; his stepbrother; Jimmy Whitten; step sister Chrissy & her partner; Chaz Hellem of Franklin; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his in laws; Bernard (Butch) Foster; and his wife Delores; Dean and Patty (Flower) Foster; Thelma Carter; Lila & Junior Ritts; Cindy & Jim Kitelinger; and David Foster.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother David Zuck; and his sister Shirley Keith; and her husband Alton; nephew Jackson Mellring; three brothers-in-law; Glenn, Terry and Dale Foster; and sister in law Florence Guyda.

At Kenneth’s request, there will be no viewing or visitation, however the family will have a service at a later date. His wife and daughter would like to thank everyone for their support and kind words. A special thank you to Diane Goodman and Amber & Dave Miller and Spanky for stopping by daily to cheer him up. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, Rest in Peace My love.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

