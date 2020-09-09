Norma Aiken, 89, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.

She was born in Franklin on June 9, 1931 to the late William Wallace Dunlap and Edith O’Brien Dunlap. She attended Franklin Schools.

In her early 20’s she worked at the general Manifold and Printing Co. In 1955 she married Frank Aiken Jr. who preceded her in death in 2007. They made a home in Rocky Grove and raised their family and Norma was a proud homemaker during these years. She fondly remembered the many vacations to Ocean City with family from Harrisburg.

After her children grew up, she went to work at the former Franklin Hospital West Unit in the Dietary Department. She always remembered how she and the girls would get in trouble for laughing too much. Upon retirement from the West Unit she worked a few years t the Franklin Presbyterian Church/YMCA Daycare.

Norma was known as “Gram No” as she could never say NO to her grandchildren. When she became a great-grandma, she always said “I am truly blessed.” She lived her remaining retirement years at the Franklin Towers and was involved in many of their activities. She enjoyed going to lunch and local shopping with friends and her special cousin/friend, Peggy Kilgore.

She was a member of the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and helped with funeral luncheons. The last few years, as health permitted, she attended the Christ United Methodist Church services on Wednesday evenings at the Towers. She will be remembered for her kind heart and big smile and laugh.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shelly (Bill) Weller of Franklin and Brian Aiken of Pelzer, SC. Her grandchildren, Shane (Alicia) Weller of Franklin, Alison (Josh) Graves of Sharpsville and Ryan and Jacob Aiken both of Franklin. Her great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Levi and Everett Weller and Tyler & Joslyn Graves.

She was preceded in death by her patents and a sister, Dorothy Opdenweyer.

There will be no visitation at Norma’s request. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where a private Memorial Service will be held with Rev. Rachel Johns, Pastor of Rocky Grove Ave. Presbyterian Church and Rev. Sam Wagner, Associate Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church, 321 Rocky Grove Ave Franklin, Pa 16323 or Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.