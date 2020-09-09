Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Respond to Two Vehicle Crash on Route 36

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 36 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, on Route 36, just east of Hartzell Lane in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 42-year-old Cory D. Decker, of Harrisville, was slowing to make a left hand turn off of Route 36, when a 2000 Nissan Altima, operated by 74-year-old Gerald L. Wagner, of Tionesta, attempted to pass in the left lane.

According to police, the Nissan side-swiped the Jeep as it passed, causing disabling damage to the Jeep.

Decker and Wagner were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The Jeep was towed from the scene by Frank’s Auto.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.