Police Respond to Two Vehicle Crash on Route 36

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 36 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, on Route 36, just east of Hartzell Lane in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 42-year-old Cory D. Decker, of Harrisville, was slowing to make a left hand turn off of Route 36, when a 2000 Nissan Altima, operated by 74-year-old Gerald L. Wagner, of Tionesta, attempted to pass in the left lane.

According to police, the Nissan side-swiped the Jeep as it passed, causing disabling damage to the Jeep.

Decker and Wagner were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The Jeep was towed from the scene by Frank’s Auto.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.