Reverend Robert “Bob” Myers, well known pastor and television Evangelist, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, while at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Bob was born on August 3, 1933, to the late Arthur Grant and Marie Louise (Downs) Myers in Piney Township, Clarion County. Bob married Ellen Jean Ball on August 3, 1952 in Rimersburg, PA; she preceded him in passing on January 29, 2020.

Pappy, as he was known by all, had one ambition in life, it was serving God and loving his family. He was loved by many and was known for his kindness to others. He never saw another in need that he didn’t try to help. He had great compassion for others and was never known to hold any hard feelings against anyone. His favorite saying was “Be kind to someone today, because most about everybody is having a tough time.”

Led by God’s spirit, he moved to Reynoldsville in June 1968 and founded the Reynoldsville Gospel Center. Once again, he was sensitive to the calling of God’s Holy Spirit in 1972, when he started the Gospel Notes Outreach Ministry, which airs on Sunday mornings. Little did he know, this broadcast would continue for over 48 years, continuing to this day, touching millions of lives in Northwest and Central Pennsylvania. Many souls are in heaven with him today as a result of his ministry. We are comforted by the promise “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

Bob is survived by one daughter; Bobbi (Jeff) Kiser of Reynoldsville, PA; four sons; Mark (Carol) Myers of DuBois, PA; Michael (Debbie Priddy) Myers of Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA; Matthew Myers of Reynoldsville, PA; John (Tracy) Myers of Dubois, PA; one brother; Jack Myers; seven grandchildren; Nancy Boyer of Pittsburgh, PA; Olivia McGarvey of Reynoldsville, PA; William Myers of Punxsutawney, PA; Emily Myers of Dayton, PA; Michael David Myers of Erie, PA; Shannon Ciaramella; Kelsey Eliason of Reynoldsville, PA; and four great-grandchildren; Mack McGarvey; Roxy McGarvey; Brooke McGarvey; and Emmarie Bristol Myers.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob is preceded in passing by one grandson; Andrew Myers; daughter-in-law; Debbie Myers; and sister; Patricia Myers Kriebel.

Funeral Services will be held privately Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Gospel Center. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Gospel Notes Outreach Ministry or the Reynoldsville Area Food Pantry, both of which are found at PO Box 146, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

