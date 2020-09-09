Say What?!: 100-Year-Old Man Goes Scuba Diving for Guinness Record

ROCKFORD, Il. – An Illinois man is seeking Guinness World Records recognition as the world’s oldest scuba diver after he took a plunge into the water to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Bill Lambert of Rockford suited up Monday, two days after he turned 100, and went for a 27-minute scuba dive in South Beloit’s Pearl Lake.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.