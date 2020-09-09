“Totally Disrespected:” McConnell Fights for Deputy Treasurer Salary on His Way Out

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Salary Board, comprised of the three Clarion County Commissioners and Treasurer Tom McConnell, usually creates positions along with salary ranges, and then the commissioners hire people during the regular meeting.

The meetings are often short, little comment, and often appear to be a prearranged for voting.

Tuesday morning’s meeting was a little different after outgoing treasurer Tom McConnell fought for a salary range for the position of deputy treasurer.

McConnell earlier announced resignation effective Friday, September 11, to accept a job in the private industry. In his absence, Chief Deputy Treasurer Karyn Montana will be taking the reins of the office as Acting Clarion County Treasurer.

A salary range was never established for the deputy treasurer, and McConnell noted the importance of the salary range because Montana needs to hire a replacement for her. Montana also said she has someone with a bachelor’s degree in accounting who could serve in the position.

“I’ve been talking to you guys about this since November,” said McConnell. “Tim Cochran and you assured me when we were voting on the second deputy chief clerk creating that position, making it a higher salary than deputy treasurer, you assured me that ‘yes, we need to get to the salary ranges for the chief deputies for their elected officials,’” said McConnell. “We conveniently stopped doing the salary ranges when we got to the elected officials. I trusted you that we were going to work on that, and you knew for five months.

“I’ve been begging you that we do that, and I have been ignored and pushed off, and I’m not going be made out to be the one who’s in the wrong here for doing it last minute because you’ve had the last year almost to do this, and you’ve ignored me all the while you were throwing around giant salaries for your office. Tim (Cochran) gets a brand new position that wasn’t in the budget. We’re just tossing 45 grand at him. Our chief clerk goes from $35,000 to $68,000 a year.”

“You totally disrespected my office.”

Commissioner Wayne Brosius said he thought the proposed range was too high. Commissioner Ted Tharan questioned if the acting deputy treasurer could make a hire. The treasurer’s office is considered a row office and has more flexibility in hiring people as long as there are budgeted funds. A similar situation developed last year with the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office to the hiring of a deputy. McConnell also raised concerns about how they were handling the sheriff’s office, another row office.

It took three separate motions on Tuesday morning to approve a salary range for the deputy treasurer.

The agenda item for the creation of a deputy treasurer, full-time, personal staffer exempt, at 35 hours per week with a salvage range of $27,000 to $35,000, effective September 14, 2020, was defeated 3-1 with Commissioners Brosius, Tharan, and Heasley voting no and McConnell voting yes.

McConnell then made a motion to approve a salary range of $27,000 to $32,000 that failed with the same vote count.

Brosius then made a motion for a salary range of $27,000 to $30,000. It passed with the three commissioners voting for the motion and McConnell voted no.

As Deputy Treasurer Montana was making $28,843, and as Acting Treasurer, she will earn $57,250.33.

