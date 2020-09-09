Zella Mae “Mick, Mickey” Painter, 94, of 293 Maple Grove Road, Rimersburg, passed away at home, Tuesday September 8, 2020 surrounded by family.

Zella was born on October 3,1925 in Rimersburg. She was the daughter of Burton and Essie (Bole) Ruffner. Zella married Peter Painter Sr. on March 21,1948 and he preceded her in death on October 31, 1985.

Zella retired as Executive Housekeeper from Crown American Corporation.

Zella attended New Athens Church of God of Prophecy of Rimersburg. She enjoyed reading, playing piano, singing, cooking, and spending time with family.

Zella is survived by two daughters, Tonya Horne and her husband Dean of New Bethlehem, Linzie Keefer and her husband Ronald Keefer of Clarion, two sons; Dennis Painter and his wife Sharon Painter of Rimersburg, and Peter Painter Jr. of Rimersburg.

Zella is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and expecting a great-great-grandson later this month. Also, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters; Louise Ruffner and Verda Painter and three brothers; Arnold, Paul and John Ruffner.

Zella’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg. Additional viewing will be held at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, near Rimersburg on Friday, September 11, 2020 with Rev. Dale Gallo, Pastor of New Athens Church of God Prophecy officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Clarion VNA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

