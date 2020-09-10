Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant to Close on Saturday for Chef’s Wedding

Thursday, September 10, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

John aSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar will be closed on Saturday, September 12, for its chef’s wedding.

Chef John Davis is getting married on Saturday, and owner Jason Conley told exploreClarion.com, “We are closing the restaurant this Saturday, so all of the employees can attend the wedding.”

The restaurant will reopen on Sunday for dine-in or takeout during its regular hours.

For carry-out and curbside services, call 814-226-7013 to place your order.

Dining Room Hours:

– Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.

For more information and daily specials, visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

