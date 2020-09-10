A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light north wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

