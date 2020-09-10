9-1-1, Broadband Towers Continue, East Brady Tunnel Project Gains Nearly $1 Million Grant

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County efforts to purchase sites for new 9-1-1 and broadband towers took another step forward on Tuesday morning with approvals of three new agreements to enter lands of property owners.

There will be drill core samples obtained on the properties for the purpose of determining soil compaction for the construction of new 9-1-1 and Broadband towers.

Agreements with property owners included the following:

Darl E. George and Gina George in Porter Township;

East Brady Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association, Inc.; and

Wein Brothers Building Account in Paint Township.

“This is to give us permission to get the core sample because we’re in such a tight time,” said Ted Tharan. “We’re supposed to have everything in operation by the end of December, according to the CARES Act.

“It’s still too early to see if an extension for the CARES grant will come from the federal government.”

A 195-foot tall tower in Leeper was installed last Thursday – one step in improving the 9-1-1 and Broadband emergency communication system in Clarion County.

“The Leeper Tower is the first one to be soon completed in the county,” Heasley said earlier. “The other ones are now being worked on. They include St. Petersburg, Knox, and Rimersburg.”

Clarion County owns some of the tower sites and leases space for the other sites.

Tower Service Unlimited is building the Leeper tower and a concrete shelter behind the post office in Leeper at a cost of $313,767.00.

“We will attempt to get as much reimbursement percentage-wise as we can for each site of the budget of the $3.4 million Cares Grant for Clarion County,” continued Heasley. “Our budget request application included approximately $1.8 million to improve our emergency communication, and it can actually help the broadband service, too.”

In addition, Commissioners earlier approved a $110,688.90 contract with MCM Consulting Group for technology, assessment, design, acquisition, implementation, verification, training, and project management for the new county 9-1-1 facility.

“We need high profile sites able to carry calls between the various sites and back to the center as needed. The sites will increase our coverage area for EMS, fire, and police. With cell phone coverage being limited in our county, sometimes it’s the only communication the first responders have.”

Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley unanimously approved Resolution #13 of 2020 – Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of $998,650.00 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for the Restoration of the Brady Tunnel-Armstrong Trail (Clarion County).

“This will be phase three, and we’re doing a range of 150 to 205 feet of mostly liner,” said Brosius. “The best thing is that there will be no match.”

Commissioners announced or approved the following personnel items:

– CYS-Sherry Tate, rate adjustment, from $40,661.92 to $42,661.92 at full-time nonexempt, 40 hours per week, effective August 10, 2020.

– CYS-Teresa Beichner, rate adjustment, from $26,230.88 to $31,906.56. Full-time, nonexempt, 40 hours per week, effective August 10, 2020.

– HR-Kelly Parisi, transfer from Payroll Coordinator/Fiscal Assistant Accounting to Payroll Coordinator in human resources. Full-time, non-exempt, 35 hours per week, a salary of $27,300, effective September 7, 2020.

