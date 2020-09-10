Area Man Accused in Drug Delivery Death Case Headed to Trial

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man is headed to trial on felony drug delivery resulting in death and related charges following an investigation into a death that occurred in Beaver Township in January of 2019.

On Wednesday, September 9, 29-year-old Joshua L. Ross stood for a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton and chose not to enter a plea.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 13.

Ross faces the following charges:

– Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Ross is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges are the result of a death investigation involving a known male that occurred on Coulter Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, during the course of a death investigation involving a known male victim, it was discovered that Joshua L. Ross delivered a schedule one controlled substance to the victim on January 29, 2019, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:53 p.m.

The complaint states a check of the victim’s cell phone records revealed that numerous text messages were sent and received from a cell phone number associated with Ross to facilitate the delivery of the controlled substance.

Ross was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on October 28.

