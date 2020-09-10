Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Champagne Party Punch

Jazz up the weekend with this refreshing party drink!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup water



2 cups unsweetened apple juice2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice1/2 cup lemon juice1/3 cup thawed orange juice concentrate1/4 cup lime juice2 cups ice cubes1 quart ginger ale, chilled1 bottle (750 ml) champagne, chilled

Directions

-In a large pitcher, combine sugar and water; stir until sugar is dissolved. Add the apple juice, pineapple juice, lemon juice, orange juice concentrate and lime juice. Refrigerate until serving.

-Just before serving, pour into a punch bowl and add ice cubes. Slowly add ginger ale and champagne.

