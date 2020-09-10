Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Corsica Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Thursday, September 10, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that injured a Corsica man.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 7:31 a.m. on August 27, a motorcycle crash occurred on U.S. 322 just east of Seven Hills Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 26-year-old Brandon D. Matthews, of Corsica, was operating a 2016 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, traveling east on U.S. 322, when a deer entered the roadway from the right side berm. The motorcycle then struck the deer, causing disabling damage to the motorcycle.

Matthews was wearing a helmet. He suffered minor injuries but refused transportation by ambulance.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.


