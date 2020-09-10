Dancer’s Studio to Host Open House Today, Register for Classes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Center is hosting an Open House today – Thursday, September 10.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The studio will be following social distancing and CDC regulations. Please wear a mask.

Dancer’s Studio would like to invite you and your children to tour the dance studio, meet the owner and some faculty, and register for their Fall 2020-2021 Dance, Acting, Vocal and/or Instrumental Lessons.

Stop by and check out the remodel, grab some cotton candy, and listen to how Dancer’s Studio will be a safe place for your children.

Please note there is a limit to 25 people in a gathering at one time.

Facility tours will be given.

A BIG thanks to Ice-O who will be offering $1 off to DS families this evening only. Please stop in tonight, and while you’re there, make sure you see Mrs. A-Jo for your coupon so Ice-O knows your affiliated with DS!

COME MEET YOUR NEW DANCE STUDIO!

Dancer’s Studio, LLC is celebrating 10 years of providing a quality dance education to the children in the Clarion and surrounding areas. At DS, students learn in a family-friendly environment while having fun and building lifelong friendships. Nurturing creativity and self-confidence are the foundation of their core values.

Classes Offered:

**NEW THIS YEAR-ACTING

Vocal coaching

Instrumental lessons

Dancer’s Studio offers many different styles of dance tailored to many students.

– Ballet-ages 3+

– Tap-ages 3+

– Hip Hop-ages 4+

– Acro-ages 3+

– Jazz

– Lyrical

– Contemporary

– Modern

– Pointe

– Musical Theater

– Creative Movement- 2-3 year olds

In this fun and exciting class, dancers will march, gallop and roll… jump, twirl, wiggle, and giggle while using their minds to go on exciting adventures. Basic dance terminology will be taught in a fun and exciting way. Fine and gross motor skills are developed through dancing, props, and fun obstacle courses.

Shining Stars is a specialized, but inclusive class for those students with learning differences. Students benefits include: strength, flexibility, social skills, focus, coordination, and fine and gross motor skills.

The class is taught by certified RWID teacher A-Jo Gallagher.

Dance classes provide many benefits that can positively impact your child’s life and help them grow physically and intellectually. Dance also supports the growth of a child’s creativity, concentration, self-esteem, self-discipline, and dedication to a goal in a teamwork environment. Dance supports greater development of rhythm, balance, strength, stamina, fine and gross motor skills, and overall coordination.

While Dancer’s Studio believes there are many reasons to choose their studio, there is no more important reason than their faculty of professional teachers.

Their teachers are not chosen based solely on their dance background and education, but for the dynamic and passionate way they conduct their classes. The staff is not just teaching dance. They have also been YPAD certified. Being YPAD certified means that all teachers have been background checked, trained in emotional health, physical safety, and psychology of injury. It means that DS is committed to age appropriate artistic choices in music, costumes, movements, and concepts.

START DANCING TODAY!

Come join in the fun and be part of the Dancer’s Studio family. Their positive atmosphere is a great place for you and your child to be part of a team, learn self-discipline, achieve goals, increase confidence, and build a lifelong healthy habit.

Dancer’s Studio, LLC is proud to be a Wingman for Dance studio, all dance teachers are YPAD certified (Youth Protection Advocates of Dance), three of their teachers are certified from Rhythm Works Integrative Dance and one teacher is a certified assistant. Check out DS teachers at https://www. dancersstudioclarion.com/.

Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.



