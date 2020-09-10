Emlenton Woman Charged With Having Sexual Relationship With 14-Year-Old Boy to Be Sentenced on Friday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman charged with having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Brooke Patricia Rhin is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of Judge Robert L. Boyer at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, on the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Rhin pleaded guilty to the above charges on July 13, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Rhin is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 4, 2019, Trooper Barnhill, of the Franklin-based State Police, was dispatched to investigate a domestic incident at a residence in Richland Township, Venango County.

While at the scene investigating, Trooper Barnhill learned that Brooke Patricia Rhin had been engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old juvenile male for several months during 2019, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states Rhin admitted to the relationship and said the sexual contact had first started months prior to the interview. She also reportedly stated the juvenile male had consistently stayed at her residence for extended periods of time while he was supposed to be in school.

According to the complaint, Rhin said she used her phone to communicate with the juvenile and sent naked photographs and videos, as well as text messages and other communications.

The complaint notes Rhin provided a recorded interview and a written statement.

Rhin’s mobile phone was also seized as part of the investigation, and a search warrant for the phone was applied for, granted, and served to analyze evidence of the relationship on the device.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, February 3.

