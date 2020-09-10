Francis Whalen Connelly, 31, of Pittsburgh formerly of Oil City passed away Monday September 7, 2020 from a train accident.

Born on December 25, 1988 in Oil City, he was the son of Daniel Jr. and Jane Whalen Connelly.

Fran graduated from Oil City High School in 2007 where he excelled in Arts and Cross Country. He lettered in Track and Cross Country and also competed in the state tournament. He went onto Graduate from Edinboro University with a bachelor’s in fine arts.

Francis worked for Clockwise as a print maker and part time for the Artist Image Resources in the International Company for Art. Fran enjoyed Art, skateboarding, cycling, hiking and his cat Bill.

Friends that knew Fran would say he is a trailblazer for all the artists, wanderers, creatives, and misfits out there. He was looked up to by many acquaintances for being so apologetically himself. Fran made better the space he occupied.

Including his parents he is survived by his paternal grandmother Bernadette Connelly; Aunts and Uncles; Marie Connelly, Thomas Connelly and wife Jill, Wendi Connelly, Jeanne Espey and husband David, Theresa Connelly, Annie Ruby and husband Mark, Sr. Patricia Whalen RSM., Terrence Whalen and wife Cynthia, Mary Whitney and husband Robert, Michael Whalen, Ennis Whalen and wife Sandy, and Bridget Whalen. Also surviving are numerous cousins and friends.

Fran was preceded in death by his grandparents; Daniel J. Connelly Sr., Francis Whalen, and Genevieve Colvin Whalen and Uncles Patrick Connelly and Thomas Whalen.

There will be visitation from 12-3 PM Friday September 11, 2020 in the Reinsel Funeral Home. With Covid – 19 regulations we ask for guests to keep their visit brief to get everyone a chance to see the family. There will be a private funeral service for the family.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in Frans name to a charity of ones choice, or to the Y.W.C.A. of Oil City, or to the Sisters of Mercy House of Prayer.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

