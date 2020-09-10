Marian C. Ochs, 91, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

She was born May 18, 1929 in Snydersburg, Pa to the late James A. and Eleanor G. Hoover Schwabenbauer.

Marian married Henry C. Ochs, on September 29, 1985, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2004.

She had worked many years at Bell Telephone as an operator. Once she left the Bell Telephone, she worked at JC Penney until her retirement.

Marian was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, loved reading and cooking, but really enjoyed spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by a brother, Paul Schwabenbauer and his wife, Elsie, of Leeper, PA; a sister, Doris Elliott of Bishop, CA; a sister in law, Lida Schwabenbauer of Marble, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marian, was preceded in death by a brother, James Schwabenbauer; a sister, Sally Allen and an infant sister Patricia Schwabenbauer.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Marc Solomon, pastor as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic face coverings are required to attend the mass.

The family would like memorials be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic School 112 Rectory Lane P.O. Box 9 Lucinda, PA 16235.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

