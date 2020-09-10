Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 587 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, September 10, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 10, that there are 587 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 141,877.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 3 and September 9 is 144,379 with 5,679 positive cases. There were 20,979 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,820 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,639,349 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 84 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 10, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/10/20 – 587
9/09/20 – 931
9/08/20 – 496
9/07/20 – 547
9/06/20 – 691
9/05/20 – 963
9/04/20 – 891

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  366 4 370 12
Butler  904 9 913 21
Clarion  107  0 107 3
Clearfield  265  0  265 1
Crawford  237  4  241 2
Elk  65  0  65 2
Forest 14  0  14 0
Indiana  479  6 485 11
Jefferson  100  1  101 2
McKean  44  0 44 2
Mercer  612  5 617 13
Venango  74  0  74 1
Warren  40  0 40 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 721 13862
Allegheny 10969 155592
Armstrong 370 5940
Beaver 1731 17740
Bedford 191 3934
Berks 6412 43549
Blair 506 14627
Bradford 103 6593
Bucks 8148 84293
Butler 913 19696
Cambria 513 20907
Cameron 8 403
Carbon 431 8368
Centre 925 18921
Chester 6106 70953
Clarion 107 2806
Clearfield 265 6190
Clinton 165 3712
Columbia 824 6804
Crawford 241 7549
Cumberland 1638 25544
Dauphin 3508 38336
Delaware 10767 94084
Elk 65 2235
Erie 1407 24668
Fayette 728 13236
Forest 14 671
Franklin 1620 17908
Fulton 38 1061
Greene 153 3735
Huntingdon 389 4702
Indiana 485 7922
Jefferson 101 3030
Juniata 160 1988
Lackawanna 2225 26905
Lancaster 7185 68137
Lawrence 480 6968
Lebanon 1794 17081
Lehigh 5329 52919
Luzerne 3913 40594
Lycoming 572 11531
McKean 44 3938
Mercer 617 10453
Mifflin 177 5748
Monroe 1750 20629
Montgomery 11510 128558
Montour 154 7450
Northampton 4196 48859
Northumberland 777 10067
Perry 184 3530
Philadelphia 30111 244414
Pike 549 5712
Potter 25 1011
Schuylkill 1023 16804
Snyder 193 2960
Somerset 190 8914
Sullivan 10 412
Susquehanna 284 3893
Tioga 50 2870
Union 416 9097
Venango 74 4227
Warren 40 3154
Washington 1163 22487
Wayne 195 5409
Westmoreland 1925 39018
Wyoming 71 2491
York 3929 51550

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 11% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 66 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,644 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,702 cases among employees, for a total of 26,346 at 946 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,280 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,968 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


