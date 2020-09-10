Peter J. Mazzetti, 101, of Elon, NC formerly of Franklin passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He entered his Heavenly home on September 5, 2020.

Peter was a WWII veteran in the US Army. He was a Sergeant in the 71st Bombardment Squadron. He was recognized for saving the life of a fellow solder. He received the Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, American Theater Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, and the World War II Victory Ribbon.

During his employment at Joy Manufacturing, he was commended for his heroic act that saved a fellow worker from serious harm.

He was a loving husband, steadfast Father, avid gardener, and friend to all he met. He never spoke an unkind word about anyone. He loved God’s natural kingdom and was even kind to the small creatures. He respected life and lived in abundance of simplicity and peace.

He is survived by his children, Brenda McDonald of Elon, North Carolina where he resided, Gloria Guyer of Tillamook, Oregon, and Philip Mazzetti of Menefee, California. His legacy included grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

There will be no public visitation.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, where Mr. Mazzetti will be laid to rest next to his wife. He will receive full military honors rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

