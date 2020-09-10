Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Say What?!: Toy Hall of Fame Finalists Include My Little Pony, Masters of the Universe

Thursday, September 10, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Toy-Hall-of-Fame-finalists-include-My-Little-Pony-Masters-of-the-UniverseROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester said the 2020 finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame are Baby Nancy, bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings – from simple sidewalk chalk that has its roots in ancient times, to Baby Nancy, which proved a turning point in the representation of race in dolls, to the more-recent, highly innovative Tamagotchi,” said Christopher Bensch, The Strong’s vice president for collections. “Whether old or new, or simple or high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play.”

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.