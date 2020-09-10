Say What?!: Toy Hall of Fame Finalists Include My Little Pony, Masters of the Universe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester said the 2020 finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame are Baby Nancy, bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings – from simple sidewalk chalk that has its roots in ancient times, to Baby Nancy, which proved a turning point in the representation of race in dolls, to the more-recent, highly innovative Tamagotchi,” said Christopher Bensch, The Strong’s vice president for collections. “Whether old or new, or simple or high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play.”

