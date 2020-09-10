Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant to Close on Saturday for Chef’s Wedding

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar will be closed on Saturday, September 12, for its chef’s wedding.

Chef John Davis is getting married on Saturday, and owner Jason Conley told exploreClarion.com, “We are closing the restaurant this Saturday, so all of the employees can attend the wedding.”

The restaurant will reopen on Sunday for dine-in or takeout during its regular hours.

For carry-out and curbside services, call 814-226-7013 to place your order.

Dining Room Hours:

– Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.

For more information and daily specials, visit their Facebook page here.

