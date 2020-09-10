Train Accident Takes Life of Former Venango County Man

SHALER, Pa. (EYT) – A former Oil City man was struck and killed by a train in the Shaler area, near Pittsburgh, on Monday afternoon.

According to The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, 31-year-old Francis Whalen Connelly, of Millvale, formerly of Oil City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Authorities say the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near the entrance to the Millvale Riverfront Park on the northbound Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks just off of State Route 28.

Born on December 25, 1988 in Oil City, Francis Connelly was the son of Daniel Jr. and Jane Whalen Connelly.

He graduated from Oil City High School in 2007 where he excelled in Arts and Cross Country. He went onto graduate from Edinboro University with a bachelor’s in fine arts.

Francis worked for Clockwise as a print maker and part-time for the Artist Image Resources in the International Company for Art.

