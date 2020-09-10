Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Woman Found Unconscious, Toddler Discovered Crawling Around Parking Lot in Madison Township

Thursday, September 10, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a suspected child endangerment incident that occurred last week in Madison Township.

Around 6:42 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, Clarion-based State Police were notified a woman was passed out in her driveway on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, with her toddler left crawling around unsupervised in an apartment complex parking lot.

The name of the woman was not released.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.


