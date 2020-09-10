Woman Found Unconscious, Toddler Discovered Crawling Around Parking Lot in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a suspected child endangerment incident that occurred last week in Madison Township.

Around 6:42 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, Clarion-based State Police were notified a woman was passed out in her driveway on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, with her toddler left crawling around unsupervised in an apartment complex parking lot.

The name of the woman was not released.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

