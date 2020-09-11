A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely after 5pm. High near 74. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

