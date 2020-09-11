Back the Blue Rally Set for Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee is sponsoring a Back the Blue rally celebrating law enforcement and first responders in Clarion on Saturday evening.

The Clarion Back the Blue Rally is scheduled to take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Clarion at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12.

The event will include several speakers and a program honoring law enforcement and first responders.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.