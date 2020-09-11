Bette Deane Walters

Bette D. (Ashbaugh) Walters, 80, of Tionesta, PA, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born December 14, 1939 in Elders Ridge, PA (Indiana County), daughter of the late James Deane and Lillian (Gwen) Ashbaugh. On April 16, 1976 she married Charles M. “Chuck” Walters who died June 24, 2017.

Bette graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1957 and went on to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she earned her Bachelor of Science Teaching Degree in Home Economics. She taught Home Economics at Oil City High School ultimately becoming the Penn State Home Economist Agent in Forest County for Penn State Extension until she retired.

After retirement she served on the Penn State Extension Board in Forest County. Bette currently was serving and was a longtime member of the Central Electric Board of Parker, PA. She was previously active with several local activities including the Red Hat Society of Tionesta, Tionesta Community Association (TCA), and a volunteer EMT for the Tionesta Ambulance Service.

Surviving are her son, Dean Kenneth Nelson and his wife Tammy of Knox, PA. Two grandsons, Richard Nelson and his wife Kim of New Bethlehem, PA; Johnathan Nelson, also of Knox. A granddaughter, Amanda Wolfe and her husband Ryan of Delmont, PA. A great-grandson Caden Nelson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Ashbaugh.

There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private. Burial will be at Ridge View Cemetery in Elders, Ridge, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tionesta Ambulance Service PO Box 157 Tionesta, PA 16353.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

