Central Clarion Hosts Punxsy on the Explore TV Game of the Week

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week kicks off tonight as Central Clarion Wildcats play their first game ever and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Bob “The Governor” Dunkle and Mike Kalinowski. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

In their first game as the Central Clarion County Wildcats, the team kicks things off when they host Punxsutawney at Clarion-Limestone. Central Clarion graduated 1200+ yard rusher Austin Newcomb, but they retain quarterback, Cal German, who threw for 2300 yards last season. German’s favorite target, Ethan Burford, also returns for a Wildcats team who should possess a top-tier passing attack to go alongside their always efficient running game.

The Chucks have a more experienced offensive line that should help them offensively and defensively. Quarterback/running back/wide receiver Kameron Falgout is set to start under center, and his athleticism will help drive Punxsutawney’s offense.

One Thing to Watch: A big early-season question for Central Clarion is how they will replace their graduated starters on the offensive line. The strong Punxsutawney D-line should provide the Wildcats with a firm early test of their strength and composure.

