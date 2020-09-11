Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Dog Biscuits

You can’t forget about our furry, four-legged friends!

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup toasted wheat germ



1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon3/4 cup water1/4 cup creamy peanut butter1 large egg, room temperature2 tablespoons canola oil

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Combine flour, wheat germ and cinnamon. Stir in remaining ingredients. On a floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with a 3-in. bone-shaped cookie cutter.

-Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until bottoms are lightly browned (tops may crack), 30-35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.

