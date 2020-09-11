Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Hospital Reports Two New Coronavirus Cases

Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, September 11, 2020:

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/10/2020: 4,978
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 3,927
Positives: 100

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/10/2020: 18,186
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 6,391
Positives: 320

Hospital Inpatients. As of 09/11/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patient. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 1 suspected. 5 confirmed. 0 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.
– Wash your hands frequently.
– Don’t touch your face.
– Cover coughs and sneezes.
– Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
– Practice good hygiene.
– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


