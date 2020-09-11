Cora “LaRue” Love, 87, of Water Run in Clarion, formerly of Pine Terrace Court in Shippenville, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning, September 10, 2020 at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.

She was born on August 16, 1933 in Corsica; daughter of the late William and Martha Coulter Love.

LaRue worked as a Credit Manager for Stanley Tools for numerous years until her retirement. She was a charter member of the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, where she was also a part of a Life Group. LaRue loved to travel.

She was fortunate to travel to every state and was very proud of that. She also enjoyed playing games on her computer, being at church, and reading her Bible.

LaRue is survived by her nieces: Robin Knapp and her husband, Terry, of Summerville, Darlene Crosmun and her husband, Jeff, of Brookville, and Shelley Love and her husband, Rick, of Erie; a nephew: William “Billy” Love of Sigel; her dear cousin: Merle Sell of Ohio; her bestfriend since first grade: Marian Heasley of Strattanville; and numerous extended nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Charles “Put” Love, John “Jack” Love, and William “Bill” Love.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion on Saturday, September 12, 2020, where funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Green presiding. Due to Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate, please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines. Interment will follow in the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Donations or memorials can be made in LaRue’s name to the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.