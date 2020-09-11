Ethel Eileen Critchlow Yard, 85, of Grove City passed away peacefully, September 10, 2020 at Grove Manor.

Ethel Critchlow Yard the only daughter was born on family farm in northern Butler County (near Harrisville) to Lee R. Critchlow and Susie A. McFadden Critchlow. She was born March 16, 1935.

A lifelong resident she graduated from the former Harrisville High School and took various course on Antiques from Penn State University.

Ethel married Richard L. Yard on June 20, 1952, he survives. Together the couple had two children Susie and Doug.

Family time was always cherished. Watching her grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren grow brought pure delight to her loving heart. She was known as Granda to all her grandchildren.

She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, sewing, and vising may places nationally and internationally. Member of the Penn Antique Dealers Association, Eastern Star (50 year member),Friends of the Library Bridge Club, Grove City Historical Society and Grace Methodist Church.

She along with husband owned an Antique Shop for over 45 years. During this time Ethel made many wonderful friendships throughout the years.

Ethel is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Richard of Grove City and their children, Susie M. Lynn, husband David, and Douglas P. Yard, wife K. JoNell. Grandchildren, Bridget E. Casteel, husband John, Bonnie M. Thompson, Marybeth A. Miller, husband Timothy, and Cheston L. Yard, wife Maryjane.

She has eleven greatgrandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters.

Ethel was preceded in death by her mother and father and three brothers Dean, William and Dale Critchlow.

Death leaves heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Family will receive friends at the Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 North Main Street, Harrisville on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral services will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Willard Morse and Pastor Ed Saxton officiating from Grace United Methodist Church.

Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Grace United Methodist Church.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

