Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Chief Financial Officer

Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 11:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunity:

Chief Financial Officer

Position Overview:
The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for the implementation, direction, monitoring and coordination of the overall program accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting policies and procedures which will provide efficient and effective control and satisfy informational requirements of governing boards, administrative staff, independent auditors and government agencies. The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for being a representative of Head Start on various community boards. The Chief Financial Officer assists the Executive Director in dealing with facility issues.

Job Qualifications:
Level A – Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Management or related degree with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, purchasing and risk management. CPA or MBA strongly preferred. Experience in grant funded programs preferred.

Salary:
Commensurate with education/experience.

Full-time, Exempt Position:
Monday through Friday, 8 hours/day, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Benefits include:
Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, and Aflac Options

Location:
Central Office, Brookville PA

Send letter of interest, resume, transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation to:

Ms. Pamela Johnson, Executive Director
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc.
18 Western Avenue, Suite C
Brookville, PA 15825

Or email documents to: Info@jcheadstart.com

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA driver’s license, and have Act 34, 151 & 114 clearances at time of hire.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.