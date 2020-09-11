Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Featured Local Job: Skilled Carpenters and Helpers

Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. has immediate openings for experienced skilled carpenters and experienced carpenter helpers.

Candidates Must Be Able To Travel – Hotel, daily per diem and company vehicle provided.

  • Candidates being considered for these positions will be required to pass a DOT physical and drug test
  • Must have composite or steel toed footwear
  • Critical problem solving and communication skills
  • Accuracy and strong attention to detail
  • Demonstrate ability to be a team player and reliable

Hourly wage based on experience

Apply be emailing resumes to erickerrcontracting@yahoo.com or call 814-319-8036 for more information.


