Featured Local Job: Skilled Carpenters and Helpers
Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 08:09 AM
Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. has immediate openings for experienced skilled carpenters and experienced carpenter helpers.
Candidates Must Be Able To Travel – Hotel, daily per diem and company vehicle provided.
- Candidates being considered for these positions will be required to pass a DOT physical and drug test
- Must have composite or steel toed footwear
- Critical problem solving and communication skills
- Accuracy and strong attention to detail
- Demonstrate ability to be a team player and reliable
Hourly wage based on experience
Apply be emailing resumes to erickerrcontracting@yahoo.com or call 814-319-8036 for more information.
