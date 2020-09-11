Featured Local Job: Skilled Carpenters and Helpers

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. has immediate openings for experienced skilled carpenters and experienced carpenter helpers.

Candidates Must Be Able To Travel – Hotel, daily per diem and company vehicle provided.

Candidates being considered for these positions will be required to pass a DOT physical and drug test

Must have composite or steel toed footwear

Critical problem solving and communication skills

Accuracy and strong attention to detail

Demonstrate ability to be a team player and reliable

Hourly wage based on experience

Apply be emailing resumes to erickerrcontracting@yahoo.com or call 814-319-8036 for more information.

