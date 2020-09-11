Franklin Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man pleaded guilty on Thursday to an attempted murder charge stemming from a stabbing incident.

In Venango County Court on Thursday, September 10, Derrick Lamar Wade, 31, entered a guilty plea on one count of attempted murder of the first degree.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1



– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Sentencing for the case has been scheduled for November 16.

Wade remains lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied.

The charges stem from an incident that began on the evening of Thursday, June 20, at a residence on Liberty Street in Franklin.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin Police Officer Saragian, around 5:09 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, Venango County 9-1-1 dispatched officers to the residence for a report of a bloody male threatening suicide.

Upon their arrival, the officers observed a bloody black male sitting on a second-story window ledge outside of a broken window. The officers were informed of the male’s identity by a witness who stated that the male had broken the window to get outside and away from Derrick Wade, who had allegedly assaulted him. The witness went on to say the man was yelling “Help me, help me, he’s trying to stab me.” after he broke the window out.

The responding officers then saw Wade walk down the stairs and exit the building onto the sidewalk along the 1200 block of Liberty Street in an apparent attempt to flee the crime scene. Officer Floor subsequently stopped and detained Wade.

Officer Wheeling approached the male on the window ledge and asked if he was trying to hurt himself, to which the victim replied “No, somebody stabbed me,” and pointed to Wade, who was still on the street with Officer Floor. Lt. Campbell then asked the victim who had stabbed him, to which the victim replied “my cousin, Derrick Wade.”

The officers then assisted the victim back inside the residence while awaiting for medical personnel to arrive.

According to the complaint, when questioned about what had occurred, the victim stated, “I don’t know. Wade had just started freaking out and attacked me.” The victim then went on to state that the knives were still in the back of his neck and attempted to pull on his neck area. The officers then attempted to stabilize the victim.

Medical personnel arrived and stabilized the victim before transporting him to UPMC Northwest for further medical treatment.

The complaint notes that the officers viewed approximately five black knife handles, which were missing the blades, on the floor of the apartment, along with a broken knife tip and a broken knife blade with blood on it. What appeared to be fingerprints could be seen in the blood. The officers also observed a large pool of blood on the carpeted floor area of the apartment.

According to the complaint, the victim appeared to have suffered numerous stab wounds and lacerations, mainly to his head, neck, and face.

Wade was transported to the Franklin Police Department where he was read his Miranda Warnings and questioned. According to the complaint, Wade stated that he and the victim had entered into a mutual fight and that he, Wade, had thrown the first punch. Wade went on to say that he had grabbed a knife and started stabbing the victim, stating that he didn’t know how many times, but that he did not give the victim a chance to grab a knife.

Officer Floor then asked Wade what his goal was, and Wade allegedly stated he was “just trying to finish it.”

According to the complaint, in a later interview, Wade stated he had been planning on seriously injuring or killing the victim for a period of over ten days, and said that he had attempted to purchase a fixed blade knife at a local antique store several days prior in preparation to carry out an attack on the victim. The complaint notes that Wade also stated he felt no remorse for his actions and “actually felt relieved.” Wade went on to say he “would not have cared if the victim had died, because violence always makes him feel relaxed afterwards.”

