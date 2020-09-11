Knox Man Accused of Punching, Shoving Man During Dispute Held for Court

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who recently stood for hearings on two previous court cases was held for court Tuesday on charges from an incident where he allegedly punched and shoved a man during a dispute.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 36-year-old Michael Steven Siple II, of Knox, were held for court on Tuesday, September 8:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, Siple remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on October 21 with Magisterial District Judge Jarah

Lee Heeter presiding.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Knox Borough on September 1.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on East State Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic altercation.

At the scene, troopers spoke to a known male victim. The complaint notes police observed the victim had a swollen lip that was black and blue in color, as well as a cut on his elbow that was bleeding, and a bloody toe.

The victim reported Michael Siple had been at his residence, and after a verbal altercation occurred, he asked Siple to leave several times. The victim told police Siple remained in the residence, despite the requests to leave, and he then attempted to physically escort Siple out by holding Siple’s short, according to the complaint.

The victim reported Siple began to push him back into the residence, and then punched him in the face, causing the injury to his lip. He told police Siple then continued to push him into a wooden chair in the corner of the living room, causing the chair to break, and causing injuries to his elbow and toe, the complaint indicates.

Siple was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

According to court documents, earlier in the day on September 1, charges against Siple related to an incident where he was caught driving a stolen vehicle were held for court.

Aggravated assault and other charges filed against Siple in Jefferson County in relation to an incident where he allegedly tied a woman up and beat her were waived for court on Tuesday, August 25.

The above cases are continuing to make their way through the common pleas court system.

Court documents indicate Siple has a lengthy criminal history with charges ranging from DUI and drug possession to criminal trespass, assault, and resisting arrest in multiple Pennsylvania counties going back as far as 2004.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.