Local Woman Places in NPC Elite Physique Championship

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman recently placed in an NPC Elite Physique Championship held in Butler.

Samantha Lutz was awarded fourth place in the Bikini Division of the NPC Elite Physique Championship at the Tanglewood Center in Butler on Saturday, August 29. The event was Lutz’s first competition.

Lutz grew up in the St. Petersburg area and graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in 2010. She discovered an aptitude for athletics at a young age, playing sports through junior high and high school. However, it wasn’t until later that she discovered a love for bodybuilding.

After spending two years attending Penn State Behrend, Lutz said that she noticed she had put on a bit of weight and didn’t feel as healthy or as happy as before.

“I didn’t have any hobbies at the time so I was just looking for something to do,” Lutz told exploreClarion.com.

She started with at-home workouts involving weights and soon discovered that not only was she getting stronger, but it was definitely changing the shape of her body. After a while, she decided she wanted access to more equipment, and started going to the A-C Valley weight room.

“It sparked my love for the gym,” she noted.

She began lifting in 2015, and one day while she was checking out crossfire videos on YouTube, she stumbled across a video about a bodybuilding competition.

“It seemed to mesh my love for the gym, competitive mindset and would push me out of my comfort zone. So I went for it.”

While Lutz has been working toward the goal of competing for several years, the event in Butler was her first competition.

“I was nervous because this was my very first show ever, but I worked with a coach who helped prep me for the day as much as she could, and I have been practicing for years, but it’s very different when you actually have to get up on stage.”

Lutz said that despite her nerves, she felt the day went well.

“The moment I hit the stage I knew exactly why I was there and all the hard work that I personally put into it. It made the whole day incredible.”

Looking forward, Lutz says she definitely plans to continue to compete.

“I do plan to compete again, most likely in 2022. Bodybuilding is a long-game sport. I will need to take time off of dieting to build more muscle and just enjoy life for awhile. But, I will definitely be doing it again!”

Beyond competing, bodybuilding has has a major impact on other parts of Lutz’s life, as well. She is currently working on a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition through Purdue University Global, and credits bodybuilding with leading her on that path.

“Bodybuilding has sparked my love for health and fitness specifically helping others learn how to change their lifestyle without having to give up all foods they love.”

“I would like to continue to coach people throughout their health and fitness journey and eventually work to help nutrition education to children and teens. Far too many people now simply do not know proper nutrition, even on the most basic level, to no fault of their own. There just isn’t a push for education in this area, and while it’s never too late to start making healthier choices, people just do not know where to start.”

According to Lutz, the path she’s taken over the last few years has even changed her outlook.

“It really isn’t about the final product in a journey like this, but more about the process it took to get there. Every moment leading up to show day is what makes it worth it.”

Lutz said she has learned a lot from her experience so far.

“The hours spent in the gym even when I didn’t want to go taught me discipline, preparing my food and tracking everything I ate taught me what foods work best with my body, pushing myself outside of my comfort zone taught me I can pretty much do anything I set my mind to. All of these lessons carry over to other areas of my life as well. I am thankful that I found bodybuilding or it found me because it has truly changed me for the better.”

While she has found her niche in bodybuilding, Lutz also said she would encourage others to get out of their own comfort zone and find the niche that works for them.

“Bodybuilding isn’t for everyone. Try new things until you find that one thing that is for you and pursue that without hesitation. It is so worth it.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.