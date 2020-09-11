New Hearing Scheduled for Clarion Man Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Girl

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A new hearing in front of Judge Seidle-Patton has been scheduled for a Clarion man who reportedly raped a 12-year-old girl and solicited inappropriate photos and videos of her on social media.

Daniel Ray Droddy, 35, is scheduled to stand for a Motions Hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5.

Court documents indicate Droddy initially entered a guilty plea on one first-degree felony count of rape of a child on May 29, 2020. However, a motion to withdraw the guilty plea was filed on September 2. ExploreClarion.com requested a copy of the motion and were told it was not yet available for release.

Droddy faces the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

He remains lodged in Clarion County Jail on $75,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the State Police Computer Crime Unit regarding allegations that Daniel Droddy solicited a 12-year-old victim for pictures and videos of her performing sexual acts and exposing herself to him via Facebook and Instagram.

The incidents occurred sometime between October 2017 and December 2018 at a residence located at 11004 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on August 26 by Trooper Brown, of PA State Police Computer Crime Unit, Corporal Bernard Novak was contacted by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) in relation to CyberTipline reports generated by Facebook on May 4, 2019, and June 5, 2019.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received the tip from Facebook Legal Team relating that on October 14, 2018, at 1:44 a.m., a juvenile was conversing with Daniel Droddy about sexual activity through Instagram, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when possible danger to a minor is observed on Facebook or Instagram, a summary is proactively sent to NCMEC’s CyberTipline.

Droddy Allegedly Solicits Juvenile to Video Chat Naked

A juvenile was conversing with Droddy about sexual activity through Instagram. Droddy allegedly solicited the juvenile to video chat with him naked, so he could masturbate. He requested to see her naked, and according to the messages, the juvenile sent him an image of herself naked. Droddy responded, “Nice” and requested “More?” Droddy requested to cam naked with the juvenile and a video call was initiated by Droddy. He then advised her to delete their “convo” (conversation), according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates that in another conversation between Droddy and the juvenile, the juvenile told Droddy that she will go downstairs with him the next time that she is over. He responded “Nice” and “What do you want to do and when, when you come downstairs.” The juvenile responded “(expletive),” and Droddy responded “Nice!”

On November 13 at 3:12 a.m., the juvenile and Droddy conversed through Facebook, Ultimately, the juvenile sent Droddy two images of herself clothed. The images focused on her buttocks and a side image of her entire figure, the complaint states.

All of the above information was provided to Trooper Brown from an NCMEC CyberTipline.

Facebook provided Droddy’s date of birth, username, email, and phone number.

Droddy’s Internet Provider Subpoenaed

On July 12, 2019, an administrative subpoena was served on Windstream, Droddy’s internet provider. From the information gathered from Windstream, Trooper Brown determined Droddy’s address, and a search warrant was executed around 8:35 a.m. on August 26, 2019, at 11004 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.

Droddy was read his Miranda warning, and he agreed to be interviewed, signed the form, and agreed to be recorded.

Droddy Interviewed

According to the complaint, during the interview, Droddy reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juvenile sometime between October 2017 and December 2017. He stated that they continued to communicate through Facebook, Instagram, and SnapChat from October 2017 to December 2018.

He also reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching the juvenile and having the juvenile perform sexual acts on him, as well. Droddy would have been 32 and the juvenile would have been 12 years old at the time of the sexual acts, according to the complaint.

Droddy allegedly admitted to video chatting with the juvenile about sexually explicit information during the chats. He also allegedly admitted to sending her pictures of his penis through Facebook messenger. He advised that he received pictures of the juvenile’s breasts through social media, the complaint states.

Juvenile Victim Interviewed

Around 9:15 a.m. on August 26, Troopers Norbert and Brown interviewed the juvenile victim at her residence. The juvenile’s grandmother/guardian was present during the beginning portion of the interview.

The juvenile reported that when she was 11 years old, Droddy began to touch her inappropriately, and the victim advised that she would push him away and tell him “no.” The victim advised that the sexual harassment would continue throughout the course of her visits to his residence. She also advised that Droddy touched her inappropriately on several occasions, the complaint states.

She also admitted to video chatting with Droddy naked and sending Droddy sexually explicit images through Instagram and Facebook on different occasions, the complaint indicates.

Droddy Arraigned, Jailed

Droddy was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on August 26 in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.