Pa. Dept. of Health: 1,008 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 11, that there are 1,008 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 142,885.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Centre is reporting an increase of 137 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 4 and September 10 is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases.

There were 30,855 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 10, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,837 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,652,028 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 110 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 11, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/11/20 – 1,008
9/10/20 – 587
9/09/20 – 931
9/08/20 – 496
9/07/20 – 547
9/06/20 – 691
9/05/20 – 963

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  370 8 378 13
Butler  913 10 923 21
Clarion  107  0 107 3
Clearfield  265  5  270 1
Crawford  241  4 245 2
Elk  65  0  65 2
Forest 14  0  14 0
Indiana  485  20 505 11
Jefferson  101  0 101 2
McKean  44  0 44 2
Mercer  617  2 619 13
Venango  74  0  74 1
Warren  40  0 40 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 723 13916
Allegheny 11069 156601
Armstrong 378 6007
Beaver 1757 17812
Bedford 199 3956
Berks 6442 43886
Blair 511 14710
Bradford 103 6641
Bucks 8198 84771
Butler 923 19873
Cambria 515 21070
Cameron 8 406
Carbon 436 8417
Centre 1062 19699
Chester 6149 71424
Clarion 107 2824
Clearfield 270 6234
Clinton 166 3744
Columbia 831 6849
Crawford 245 7581
Cumberland 1649 25687
Dauphin 3543 38635
Delaware 10811 94812
Elk 65 2252
Erie 1411 24818
Fayette 733 13296
Forest 14 673
Franklin 1633 17990
Fulton 39 1068
Greene 156 3753
Huntingdon 392 4944
Indiana 505 7982
Jefferson 101 3050
Juniata 161 2000
Lackawanna 2262 27439
Lancaster 7238 68683
Lawrence 480 7022
Lebanon 1807 17198
Lehigh 5348 53281
Luzerne 3926 40903
Lycoming 582 11625
McKean 44 3946
Mercer 619 10528
Mifflin 185 5799
Monroe 1753 20757
Montgomery 11537 129532
Montour 158 7470
Northampton 4210 49165
Northumberland 784 10134
Perry 184 3551
Philadelphia 30206 246105
Pike 553 5766
Potter 25 1014
Schuylkill 1026 16908
Snyder 197 2983
Somerset 192 9124
Sullivan 10 417
Susquehanna 284 3920
Tioga 50 2878
Union 420 9136
Venango 74 4250
Warren 40 3156
Washington 1177 22654
Wayne 198 5477
Westmoreland 1945 39239
Wyoming 71 2514
York 3995 52073

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 12% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,759 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,727 cases among employees, for a total of 26,486 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,290 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,009 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


