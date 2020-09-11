Pa. Dept. of Health: 1,008 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 11, that there are 1,008 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 142,885.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Centre is reporting an increase of 137 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 4 and September 10 is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases.

There were 30,855 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 10, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,837 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,652,028 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 110 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 11, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/11/20 – 1,008

9/10/20 – 587

9/09/20 – 931

9/08/20 – 496

9/07/20 – 547

9/06/20 – 691

9/05/20 – 963

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 370 8 378 13 Butler 913 10 923 21 Clarion 107 0 107 3 Clearfield 265 5 270 1 Crawford 241 4 245 2 Elk 65 0 65 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 485 20 505 11 Jefferson 101 0 101 2 McKean 44 0 44 2 Mercer 617 2 619 13 Venango 74 0 74 1 Warren 40 0 40 1

County Case Counts to Date