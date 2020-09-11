Rev. John R. “Jack” Friggle, 87, formerly of 214 East Seventh Street, Oil City, retired pastor of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community in Meadville.

Born February 17, 1933, in Franklin, he was the son of the late John E. and Alberta (Grinder) Friggle.

He married Sandra Lee Baugher on December 17, 1955, and she survives.

Jack served a tour of duty in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Thrift Plan Finance and Asel’s Cabinet Shop. While working as a sales representative for Penelec, he received the call into Christian ministry.

He attended Clarion University and also United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He served several churches including Hawthorn-Heathville; Jacksonburg, Ohio; Cresson-Gallitzin-Amsbry in Cambria County; Belmont United Methodist Church in Johnstown, PA; McKean, PA; and Carmichaels, PA. Jack also served as an Associate Pastor Emeritus at Rocky Grove Grace U.M.C., Oil City Grace U.M.C., and Rouseville U.M.C.

Jack was a former member of the Mostly Brass Band of Oil City. He loved spending time with his family at his cottage along the Allegheny River, and enjoyed watching the Pirates and the Steelers.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Friggle; and his four children, Julie Arbuckle and her husband Robert, Richard Lee Friggle, Tracy Coyne and her husband Brian, and Brenda Roman and her husband Ronald. He has six grandchildren, Cassandra (Chad) King, Katelyn (Andrew) White, Ryan (Alyssa) Roman, Luke (Jane) Roman, Kyle (Ashley) Kennedy, and Carly Coyne; and five great-grandchildren, Evan, Dean and Quinn King, Korben White, Kade Kennedy, and Baby Roman who is due in October.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Barbara Boughner.

Due to the pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service to celebrate Pastor Jack’s life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City at a later date, and those details will be announced when restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pastor Jack’s memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.