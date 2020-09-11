Ringgold Township Fire Ruled Accidental

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fire that destroyed a one-story structure in Ringgold Township on Tuesday has been ruled accidental.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and Ringgold Fire Department investigated a fire that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, on Worthville Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the fire, which destroyed a one-story garage/barn structure belonging to a known 60-year-old Mayport man, has been ruled accidental.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

According to police, the damage is estimated at $180,000.00.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.