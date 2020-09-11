Say What?!: Illinois Man Wins $10,000, $1M Lottery Prizes in One Week

LOVES PARK, Il. – An Illinois man is celebrating his double luck as he claimed a $1 million Powerball prize less than a week after winning $10,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Loves Park man, who requested to remain anonymous, told Illinois Lottery officials he bought his Powerball ticket from a Mobil gas station on his way home from collecting his $10,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.