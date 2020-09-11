Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Check Out Wanango Country Club’s New Menu!
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club’s Dining Room is open to the public for both lunch and dinner.
You will love any choice you make from their new menu.
Starters
Our House Signature Appetizer- “Wanango Tango Shrimp”- $10.50
Fried Green Beans- $7
Served with a side of Chili Bang sauce.
Hot Pepper Jack Cheese Bites- $7.50
Served with your choice of sauce.
Greek Fries- Chef Jeff’s Hometown “Erie” Favorite- $8
House cut French fries topped with Greek sauce & cheese sauce.
Wanango Fries- $9.50
House cut French fries topped with Greek sauce, cheese sauce, tomatoes, Jalapenos, green onions, & bacon.
Deep Fried Bavarian Pretzels- $8
Served with our beer cheese & mighty mustard sauce
Additional sauces- +$.75
Chef Jeff’s Award-Winning Soup of the Day
Cup- $3.50
Bowl- $5
Wings
Six Bone-In Wings- $6
Twelve Bone-In Wings- $11
Eight Boneless Wings- $7
Sixteen Boneless Wings- $13
Sauces: Albatross, BBQ, Black ‘n’ Blue, Blackened, Buffalo, Butter & Garlic, Cajun, Cajun BBQ, Cranch, Dry Ranch, Garlic & Herb, Honey Cajun, Honey Mustard, Hot, Jackie Blues, Jamaican Jerk, Mighty Mustard, Nasty Nate, Plain, Raspberry BBQ, Raspberry Sweet Chili, & XXX
Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing with carrots & celery- $1
Extra Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing- $.75
Salads
Wanango Tango Shrimp Salad- $14
Our signature shrimp appetizer over a bed of greens with tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, and croutons with you choice of dressing.
Additional dressing- $.75
Caesar Salad- $7
Classic Caesar with Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing,, Parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Add Grilled or Blackened Chicken- $2.50
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $6
Add Anchovies- $.50
Caesar Side Salad- $4
Large Garden Greens Salad- $7
Fresh greens, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Add Grilled or Blackened Chicken- $2.50
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $6
Side Garden Salad- $4
Sandwiches & More
Served with choice of French fries, chips, house-made Giardiniera slaw, or a cup of soup.
The “BEAU” Burger- $10
Choice of toppings: lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo, mushroom, and/or Jalapenos.
Reuben- $9
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on a marble Rye with 1000 Island dressing.
The “Tillinghast”- $11
Our tribute to Mr. A.W. Tillinghast. Corned beef, Provolone cheese, house-made Giardiniera slaw, tomatoes, house-cut French fries served on thick cut bread.
Philly meat instead of corned beef- +$1
Bavarian Pretzel Turkey Club- $10.50
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Ranch.
Chicken “Wing” Sandwich- $9
Grilled chicken breast dipped in any wing flavor sauce, lettuce, and tomato
Add cheese- $.75
Breaded Cod Sandwich- $9.50
Cod, lettuce, tomato, and Tarter on Brioche.
Porky “Pig Mac” Panini- $9.50
Our house pulled pork served on a Brioche roll with Giardiniera slaw, and BBQ sauce.
Mahi Mahi Fish Wrap- $13
Fried Mahi Mahi, Giardiniera slaw, pickled onions, Mozzarella cheese, and Remoulade sauce in a flour tortilla.
Italian Meatball Sub- $10
Red sauce, meatballs, and Italian cheeses, served on a Garlic toasted roll.
Sandwich of the Moment- $10
Ask your server for today’s selection *Prices may vary.
House Specialty
Build Your Own Pizza- $8.75
Choice of sauce: marinara, garlic & butter, BBQ sauce, Ranch, Buffalo sauce.
Mozzarella cheese
Toppings: anchovies, Giardiniera slaw, Jalapenos, mushrooms, onion, pepperoni, peppers, pickled onions, sausage, tomatoes
Grilled chicken- +$1.50
Cauliflower crust- +$2
Desserts
Something Chocolate- $6
Ask your server for today’s selection *Prices may vary.
Waffle Goodness- $7
Baked sugar-coated waffle topped with Chef Jeff’s choice sauce and whipped cream
Make it Ala Mode- +$1.50
Head out to Wanango Country Club for you next delicious meal! Their kitchen opens at noon for dine-in or take-out. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.